Zendaya is looking absolutely stunning on the red carpet for her latest public appearance!

The 29-year-old actress showed off some skin in a back-baring gown while attending the season three premiere of Euphoria on Tuesday night (April 7) at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollwood.



The third, and possible final, season of Euphoria is going to premiere on HBO this Sunday, April 12. You can also stream on HBO Max at the same time.

To check out more red carpet photos, including Zendaya‘s full look, visit Just Jared now!



