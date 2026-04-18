Harper Finkle is BACK!



Disney has confirmed that Jennifer Stone will be reprising her Wizards of Waverly Place role in the upcoming four-part finale event of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The actress turned nurse will return to the screen in the third season, which is airing on Disney Channel and Disney+ this summer.

In the four-part event, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), still reeling from losing Alex (Selena Gomez) at the end of Season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father. As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.



Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless



Just this week, Selena and Jennifer reunited on set of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place while filming the upcoming finale event.

Jennifer is the latest OG Wizards star to return for the four-part third season. It was also recently announced that Gregg Sulkin will be back as Mason Greyback!

Previously, David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera have also reprised their roles as Jerry and Theresa Russo.

In addition to appearing on screen, Selena is also making her directorial debut with the first episode, and she continues in her role as an executive producer.