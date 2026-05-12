Mckenna Grace and Louis Partridge are starring in new romantic comedy together!



The 19-year-old actress and the 22-year-old actor have been cast in the upcoming revisionist movie The Official Mistress, according to Deadline.

Mckenna‘s Scooby-Doo co-star Paul Walter Hauser is also joining the film.

What is The Official Mistress about?

The new movie follows “King Louis XVI (Walter Hauser) – the last king of France – and his pursuit of Comtesse Madeleine de Vascone (Grace) as La Maîtresse-en-Titre aka the Official Mistress in order to quell suggestions of impotence by country and court — and the humble, lowly cook Rene Rennault (Partridge) who risks treason to become the King’s Taster in an attempt to save his first love, Madeleine.”

The film is reportedly described as a “female-oriented” project as “opulent, erotic, dangerous and wickedly fun,” which combines the tones of Wuthering Heights, Shakespeare in Love and Dangerous Liaisons.

Matt Brown will write and direct, with filming set for September in Europe.

For Scooby-Doo, Mckenna is starring as Daphne Blake, while Paul‘s role is currently unknown. Many are speculating he may be voicing Scooby.

If you missed it, check out the first official cast photo, and see photos from set, which feature Tanner Hagen as Shaggy!

Recently, were revealed for Louis‘ other upcoming movie Enola Holmes 3, which will debut on Netflix this summer, the same streamer where Scooby-Doo is airing.