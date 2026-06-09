Akshay Kumar is starring in Disney’s new animated series Dragon Striker!



The actor, born and raised in East London, will be lending his voice talents to the leading role of Key, and we recently caught up to learn 10 Fun Facts about him.

In a world where sports and magic combine, Key is a farm boy who discovers his ultrapowerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker.

Credit: Disney

What is Dragon Striker about?

Set at Kal Asterock, an elite school for students who possess extraordinary abilities, Key joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As he struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.

Also starring in the series are Rebecca LaChance as Ssyelle, Yeukayi Ushe as Milo, Waylon Jacobs as Odward and Evanna Lynch as Ameline.

Dragon Striker, which blends European fantasy with Japanese animation influences, will premiere on Disney XD with an 11 episode marathon starting TODAY (June 9) at 5pm ET/PT. All episodes will then debut on Disney+ and Hulu the next day.

Ahead of the premiere, get to know 10 Fun Facts about Akshay Kumar below…

Credit: David Reiss

Akshay Kumar Shares 10 Fun Facts

I have an older sister and a younger brother. I almost became an engineer. My favorite football (soccer) team is Liverpool FC. If I had a superpower, it would be the power to fly… or teleportation. The performances that inspired me to become an actor were Heath Ledger as ‘The Joker’ and Johnny Depp as ‘Jack Sparrow’. I had never worked as a voice actor before Dragon Striker. My family has about 10 different nicknames for me…one of them is “Yoo-Hoo”. I could eat Pad Thai every day if you let me. I have a complete set of the original 151 Pokémon cards. I’m terrified of sharks.

In case you missed it, check out the Dragon Striker end credits song and the show’s trailer – Watch both here!