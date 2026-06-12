The romantic drama Every Year After already has tons of fans rooting for its main couples and we have the scoop on what to expect from Sam (Matt Cornett) and Percy (Sadie Soverall) should the series nab a season 2 renewal!

Spoilers ahead for Every Year After season 1, episode 8

Showrunner Amy B. Harris chatted with TheWrap about the cliffhanger at the end of the season that left the door open for reconciliation between Sam and Percy after overcoming some serious drama earlier in the show.

By the end of the episode and a time skip, it looked like they might be on their way to getting back together.

Harris said she hopes fans see him returning to the Tavern at the end as “a happy ending for Sam and Percy, or the possibility of a happy ending,” but adds that “happy endings are just the beginning — they have a lot of work to do to be a couple.”

“Time has passed — they’re not the same people that they were when they were 18, and even though they’re in love with each other, they have to learn a lot about each other now and who they are as adults,” Harris told TheWrap. “In the writers’ room, I always would say, ‘It’s not a matter of will-they-won’t-they now; it’s how will they?’ I don’t think it’s fully resolved yet although I think they want it to work.”

Find out what else she had to say about the show and how it might continue to expand in future seasons!