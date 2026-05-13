Credit: Disney

The leading ladies of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland got back together on the carpet at 2026 Disney Upfronts!



Liamani Segura, Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker reunited for the event held on Tuesday (May 12) at Jacob Javit Center in New York City.

Kylie and Malia are reprising their roles as Red and Chloe, respectively, for the upcoming fifth Descendants movie, while Liamani joins the franchise as Pink, Red’s sister.

Here’s a synopsis for D5: Now that the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) is nice and Cinderella (Brandy) is safe, things seem perfect for Red (Cantrall) and Chloe (Baker)… little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter (Leonardo Nam). When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink (Segura), Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis (Alexandro Byrd), and Maddox’s son Max (Brendan Tremblay) to save her and Wonderland.

If you missed it, a few weeks ago, Liamani, Malia and more D5 stars debuted a new song from the upcoming movie musical on American Idol – Check it out!

Liamani is also set to go on tour later this year as part of , which will include more stars from the Descendants franchise, as well as from the upcoming Zombies 5 and Camp Rock 3.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is set to debut on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.

Also seen attending the Disney Upfronts were Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries and Walker Scobell.

They promoted the upcoming third season of the Disney+ series, which is slated to debut later this year.

If you missed it, get all the scoop on which stars are returning and who’s joining the cast!

Other Disney actresses in attendance at the event included stars from the upcoming series Coven Academy.

Malina Weissman, Ora Duplass, Jordan Leftwich and Tiffani Thiessen all hit the carpet at Disney Upfronts.

Hailing from HSMTMTS‘ Tim Federle, the upcoming supernatural series centers on “a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up.”

Filming on the series wrapped earlier this year and will debut on Disney+ later this year.

Check out more photos of the Disney stars at the Upfronts presentation…